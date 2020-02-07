Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,797,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.12.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.