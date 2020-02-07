Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,196,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $92.45. 691,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

