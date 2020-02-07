International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut International Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,862. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.