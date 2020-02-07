International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 78,429 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 78,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.10 per share, with a total value of $10,909,473.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 73,295 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.11 per share, with a total value of $9,609,707.45.

On Monday, January 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65.

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72.

NYSE IFF opened at $142.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.