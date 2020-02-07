International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

NYSE IP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 2,809,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

