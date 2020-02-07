Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

IPG stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 2,565,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

