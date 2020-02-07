Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Invesco were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 275,371 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

