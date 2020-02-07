Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 68,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 31,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,570. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.