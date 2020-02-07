Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.16, 2,165 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Size Factor ETF (BATS:OSIZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

