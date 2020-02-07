Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 271,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.