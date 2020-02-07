InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 5,996 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $43,291.12. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $13,611.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $12,087.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $9,968.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICMB. ValuEngine raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

