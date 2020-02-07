Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 7th (AAWW, ACB, ASR, ATGE, CAH, DEZ, GOOGL, JNCE, LGF.A, LMAT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 7th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adtalem reported better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2020. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6% and 5.6%, respectively. Revenues grew 4.8% and earnings remained flat year over year. Growth of the RN to BSN program was nullified by higher investments in marketing and student recruitment to boost enrollments and revenues. However, shares of Adtalem have sharply declined in the past year. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations declined 9.4% year over year. Although its cost-saving initiatives, transformation strategy and continued focus on stackable programs should drive growth, we wait for better visibility. Bottom-line estimates for fiscal 2020 have been stable over the past 60 days, limiting the stock’s upside potential.”

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal second quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues outpaced the consensus mark. Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical segment witnessed solid growth in Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers. Apart from these, the company’s extension of agreements with CVS Health, collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy and buyout of mscripts instill optimism. Shares of Cardinal Health outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Meanwhile, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Huge investments in Pharmaceutical IT platform and lackluster generics performance are likely to limit the company’s operational efficiencies in the upcoming quarters. Intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns.”

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

