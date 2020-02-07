Investors Buy Large Volume of GasLog Partners LP Unit Call Options (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

