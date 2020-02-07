Investors Buy Large Volume of Telaria Call Options (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,890 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,551% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.

NYSE TLRA opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $500.18 million, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.51. Telaria has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telaria will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TLRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Telaria by 272.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the second quarter worth $218,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Telaria by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Telaria by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

