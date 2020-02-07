IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. IOST has a market capitalization of $84.89 million and $51.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, IDAX and Bitrue. During the last week, IOST has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.73 or 0.05959646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00129531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039051 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002952 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, IDAX, OTCBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Koinex, WazirX, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Binance, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Coineal, GOPAX, Bitkub, DDEX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, ABCC, CoinZest, BitMax, BigONE, Zebpay, Bitrue, Huobi, Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bithumb, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

