IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 1.2%

IQ-AI Ltd (LON:IQAI) shares were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), approximately 152,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and a PE ratio of -9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

