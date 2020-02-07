IRISnet Price Hits $0.0245 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.02987401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00221909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00131612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,695,652 coins and its circulating supply is 563,543,612 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

