IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ IRCP traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $390.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 212.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.