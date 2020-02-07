Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Isabella Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10, approximately 2,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

