iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 13.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,182,559 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55.

