iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.74. 6,182,559 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

