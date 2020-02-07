iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Decreased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after buying an additional 546,322 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $204.80. The company had a trading volume of 929,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

