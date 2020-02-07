iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,419. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

