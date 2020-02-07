iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHB) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHB)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61, 66 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.