iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.38% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $67,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 203,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,028,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.10. 18,330,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,355,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

