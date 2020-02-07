iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of LEMB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 179,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,514. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72.

