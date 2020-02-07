iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,759,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,859,324. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

