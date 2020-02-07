iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $69.03. 12,265,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,859,324. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

