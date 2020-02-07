iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $148,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,386. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.45 and a 1-year high of $115.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

