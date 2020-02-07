iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $232,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.73. 1,357,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.02 and a twelve month high of $187.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

