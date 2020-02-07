iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $95.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $96.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.