iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.63% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $111,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 514,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. 534,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,200. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.43 and a one year high of $131.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

