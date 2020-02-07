iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,307,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 39,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,271,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,954,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.03. 214,865 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average is $190.72.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.