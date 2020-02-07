Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of ITMR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,768. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itamar Medical stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Itamar Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

