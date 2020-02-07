Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,788. The company has a market capitalization of $230.49 million, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iteris has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.69.

Several analysts recently commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

