ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.55

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 6614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

