Ivy (IVY) Market Cap Achieves $4.68 Million

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded up 353.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Ivy token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ivy has traded up 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ivy has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $9.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.04 or 0.05887488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00128774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038758 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003166 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ivy Profile

IVY is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com . The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

