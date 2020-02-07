J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Shares of JILL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 430,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,734. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.43 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in J.Jill by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in J.Jill by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J.Jill by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J.Jill by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in J.Jill by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

