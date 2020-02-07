Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 294 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Paper by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 871,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. 19,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

