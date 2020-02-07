Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,974. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

