Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. 31,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.