Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 991,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,799,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. 32,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,810. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

