Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.71. 15,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,481. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

