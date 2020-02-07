Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,636. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

