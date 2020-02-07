Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

DRI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $121.61. 50,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,457. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

