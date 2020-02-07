Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of JEC stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.02. 876,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

