James Hambro & Partners Has $23.77 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 28,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 31,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 693.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.18. The stock had a trading volume of 335,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,070. The stock has a market cap of $280.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.57 and a 200-day moving average of $259.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

