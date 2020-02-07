James Hambro & Partners Takes $5.16 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. Linde accounts for approximately 0.9% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.59. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $159.08 and a 1 year high of $217.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

