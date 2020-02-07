James Hambro & Partners Takes $610,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $580.34. 280,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.