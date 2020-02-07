Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,417 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

EQNR stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

